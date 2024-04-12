Chicago man facing attempted murder charges in Humboldt Park shooting last month
Larry Walker, 37 and of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, is facing charges for attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.
A man is facing attempted murder and battery charges after he allegedly shot a man in Humboldt Park during an argument in March, according to Chicago Police.
Larry Walker, 37, is due in court later Friday, charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.
Walker is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man twice during a “verbal altercation” in an alley near the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue on March 11.
At the time, the 44-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his right arm and neck, police said.
Another man police said was involved fled the scene but is not in custody.
