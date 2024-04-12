The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
Couple in ‘strained domestic relationship’ found dead in Wheeling home

The two were identified as Marisa Dister, 46, and Russell O’Connor, 44, who were found at a residence in the 300 block of West 12th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A gun was recovered near their bodies.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-01.JPG

Sun-Times file

Two people who police said were in a “strained domestic relationship,” were found dead at a home in Wheeling Thursday evening, Wheeling police say.

Wheeling police responded to a call of someone who found two bodies found in a home in the 300 block of West 12th Street at about 5:42 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The couple, who police described as having a "strained domestic relationship," were identified as 46-year-old Marisa Dister and 44-year-old Russell O’Connor, according to Wheeling police and the Cook County medical examiner’s Office.

Dister and O'Connor, who lived in the 300 block of West 12th Street, were pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m., the medical examiner's office said.

A gun was recovered near their bodies.

An autopsy was scheduled for later Friday.

Police said there isn't a threat to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

