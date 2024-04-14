The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Crime

Girl, 7, killed in mass shooting that wounded 8, including several children

In addition to the girl, two boys, ages 1 and 7, were each shot multiple times. Five adults were also wounded.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
IMG_5283.jpg

Area 1 Deputy Chief Don Jerome addresses reporters after a mass shooting Saturday night in the New City neighborhood that wounded eight people, including several children. A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the head died and two boys, ages 1 and 7, were in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

A mass shooting Saturday night in New City took the life of a 7-year-old girl and left two boys, ages 1 and 7, in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

Five adults were also wounded.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert that picked up 18 rounds fired about 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street, according to Area 1 Deputy Chief Don Jerome.

Two suspected gunman on foot opened fire at a family gathering, spraying bullets into a crowd standing outside in an attack that was believed to be gang-related, he said.

The first officers at the scene began lifesaving measures, including applying tourniquets and chest seal bandages. Chicago Fire Department paramedics took all eight to hospitals for treatment.

The 7-year-old girl who was killed was struck in the head, Jerome said. The other two children, both boys, were each shot multiple times.

The five adults wounded ranged in age from 19 to 40 years old, according to police. Their conditions and the other details were not immediately available.

"This was not a random act of violence, it was likely gang-related," Jerome said. "Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds. The offenders' actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city."

He urged anyone with information to contact police.

At least 120 children younger than age 16 have been shot to death in Chicago since 2018, according to data kept by the Sun-Times. In more than half the cases — 85 — no arrests have been made.

A half hour later, a 9-year-old boy was reported shot in the ankle in another shooting several miles away in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the boy was on a sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone fired shots in the area and he was struck.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

