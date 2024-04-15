Motorcyclist struck, killed in West Elsdon

A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a crash in West Elsdon on Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

A 46-year-old man was driving a motorcycle northbound in the 5500 block of South Pulaski Road about 7:18 p.m. when a woman in a Chevy SUV turned left and collided with the man, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported and the Chevy driver was cited, police said.