Woman shot in Humboldt Park drive-thru

Police are looking for a gunman riding a bicycle who shot an 18-year-old woman in the drive-thru of a Humboldt Park restaurant early Tuesday, police said.
The woman, 18, was behind the wheel of a car carrying three passengers when a gunman on a bike approached them around 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The man began arguing with the passengers of the car, then pulled a gun and fired shots.
The woman drove to St. Mary's Hospital, and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the back and left arm.
No one is in custody and Area 5 detectives are investigating.
