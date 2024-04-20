The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man killed, another critically wounded in South Chicago shooting

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Two men were shot, one fatally, April 20, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

About 1:55 a.m., two men, both 42, were on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street when both were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

One of the men was struck in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

