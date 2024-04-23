The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Man shot dead at Schiller Park bar

Jonathan Vallejo, 38, of River Grove, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the Friday shooting and was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot at Sway Bar, 9420 W. Irving Park Road, in Schiller Park on April 19.

A man was killed in a shooting at a bar Friday in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. at Sway Bar, 9420 W. Irving Park Road, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Jonathan Vallejo, 38, of River Grove, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Schiller Park police did not immediately provide additional information on the incident.

