The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024

CTA passenger shot on Red Line train during fight at 47th Street

The train was approaching the 47th Street station when the man was shot in the leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 40-year-old man was shot while riding the CTA Red Line Tuesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

He was fighting with two other men on the northbound train as it approached the 47th Street stop around 8:10 p.m. when someone pulled out a gun and shot him, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

