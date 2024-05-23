2 men in car are shot, wounded in Uptown
A man, 43, was shot in the neck about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue. He is hospitalized in critical condition. The other man, 40, was grazed in the head and declined medical attention.
Two men were shot and wounded while driving Thursday in Uptown on the North Side.
The men, 40 and 43, were traveling north in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue about 8:30 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking the older man in the neck and grazing the other in the back of the head, Chicago police said.
The younger man drove them to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where the 43-year-old man was listed in critical condition, police said. The 40-year-old man declined medical attention.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
The Latest
With the loss Thursday, the Cubs dropped the series 2-1.
The Bears defense seems far ahead of the offense — and with good reason. The Bears are installing new coordinator Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme with a rookie quarterback under center.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a state dinner in honor of Kenya’s president and his wife.
The Bears’ star receiver had the best year of his NFL career with Justin Fields at quarterback, but though he wanted Fields to stay, he quickly moved on and is eager to get acclimated with a talented rookie quarterback.
The No. 9 overall pick is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered during rookie minicamp.