Thursday, May 23, 2024
2 men in car are shot, wounded in Uptown

A man, 43, was shot in the neck about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue. He is hospitalized in critical condition. The other man, 40, was grazed in the head and declined medical attention.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot and wounded while driving Thursday in Uptown on the North Side.

The men, 40 and 43, were traveling north in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue about 8:30 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking the older man in the neck and grazing the other in the back of the head, Chicago police said.

The younger man drove them to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where the 43-year-old man was listed in critical condition, police said. The 40-year-old man declined medical attention.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

