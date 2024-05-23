The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Man stabbed during fight in Loop

The man, 30, was stabbed about 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North State Street. He was hospitalized in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed in a fight Thursday in the Loop.

About 4:30 p.m., the 30-year-old was arguing with another man, who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back in the 200 block of North State Street, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, where a crowd formed among a large police presence outside the Chicago Theatre.

