Man stabbed during fight in Loop

A man was stabbed in a fight Thursday in the Loop.

About 4:30 p.m., the 30-year-old was arguing with another man, who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back in the 200 block of North State Street, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, where a crowd formed among a large police presence outside the Chicago Theatre.