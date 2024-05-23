Man stabbed during fight in Loop

A man was stabbed in a fight Thursday in the Loop.
About 4:30 p.m., the 30-year-old was arguing with another man, who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back in the 200 block of North State Street, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
The suspect fled the scene, where a crowd formed among a large police presence outside the Chicago Theatre.
City Winery staffer fatally stabbed in 'tragic episode of random violence'; 41-year-old man in custody
The Latest
John Shadbar, 70, is accused of shooting his neighbor with an assault rifle May 7. Prosecutors allege Shadbar acted because the victim, Melissa Robertson, who is white, had Black children. Robertson survived and is recovering.
“I’ve been in the game long enough to know this doesn’t last forever,” Grifol said.
City Winery staffer fatally stabbed in 'tragic episode of random violence'; 41-year-old man in custody
About 5 p.m. Wednesday, 47-year-old Francois H. Reed-Swain was at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., when another employee, 41, stabbed him multiple times with a knife, officials said.
With the loss Thursday, the Cubs dropped the series 2-1.
Organized team activities are voluntary — and increasingly so in recent years.