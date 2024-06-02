Police looking for suspects in Lakeview smash and grab
Three men got out of a black SUV and smashed the front door of a business in the 2900 block of North Lincoln Avenue about 4:20 a.m., police said. They then entered and took property from inside before leaving the scene.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.
