Sunday, June 2, 2024
Police looking for suspects in Lakeview smash and grab

Three men got out of a black SUV and smashed the front door of a business in the 2900 block of North Lincoln Avenue about 4:20 a.m., police said. They then entered and took property from inside before leaving the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

Police are looking for suspects in a smash-and-grab robberyt Sunday morning in Lakeview.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

The Latest
Caleb Williams
Bears
Caleb Williams and 'Hard Knocks' will help bring the Bears out of their beige shell
The rookie is being asked to do what the 1985 team did to Chicago: Captivate.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky, Angel Reese fined for breaking media policies; Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded
Breaking WNBA media policies has been a pattern of behavior for the Sky for years.
By Annie Costabile
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge
A man was turning his car left onto Natchez Avenue from 57th Street when he struck the bicyclist, a 68-year-old man.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Angel Reese wears a Chicago Sky jersey during a basketball game.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA, Sky want more coverage? Good, it's deserved — but maybe learn to deal with a little criticism
Describing things as they are is what reporters are supposed to do. Fawning fandom isn’t in the job description.
By Steve Greenberg
 
CPD-05.JPG
Crime
2 CPD squad cars responding to a call collide, hit civilian vehicle in Lakeview
The crash occurred about 5:14 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Southport Avenue, police said. ‘All parties involved’ were taken to hospitals and later released. No information was given on injuries.
By Sun-Times Wire
 