Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Woman accused of driving drunk on shoulder of Eisenhower, fatally striking two recent high school grads

Shealyn M. Sherwood of Hoffman Estates and Erik C. Cox of Rolling Meadows, both 18, were killed when Ashanti Gates’ car slammed into them in the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near Paulina Street, prosecutors said.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
A woman is accused of driving drunk on the shoulder of the Eisenhower Expressway, her headlights off, when she struck and killed two teens who had pulled over to change a tire over the weekend.

Ashanti Gates, 21, appeared in court Tuesday on nine felony counts that included reckless homicide and driving under the influence causing death.

Shealyn M. Sherwood of Hoffman Estates and Erik C. Cox of Rolling Meadows, both 18, were killed when Gates’ car slammed into them as they were trying to change a tire around 3 a.m. Sunday in the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower near Paulina Street, according to prosecutors, who said the teens’ car had its hazard lights on.

A third person with the two victims had been standing nearby and was trying to alert drivers so his friends could be seen, prosecutors said. He waved at Gates before she crashed into the car.

Gates had been traveling more than 20 mph over the posted limit, did not have her headlights on and was driving on the shoulder, prosecutors said. At a hospital, her blood was drawn and tests showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.188 — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Prosecutors said her 4-year-old child was in the backseat at the time. Gates was also charged with child endangerment.

Gates admitted to drinking vodka before driving. A bottle was found in her vehicle, as well as plastic cups that smelled like alcohol, prosecutors said.

An assistant public defender appointed to represent Gates said she was working as an unarmed security guard at a university and noted she had never been charged with a crime before.

Prosecutors petitioned to have Gates held in jail pending trial, but Judge Mary Marubio denied the motion, finding other conditions could protect the community and ensure Gates’ appearances in court.

The judge ordered Gates released on home confinement, but said she could continue to work and take her child to preschool. While on release, Marubio prohibited Gates from drinking or driving, warning the young woman she could be held in jail for the remainder of her case if she was caught doing either.

Gates, who wiped away tears at the start of the hearing, nodded and quietly said she agreed. She was expected back in court June 25.

Cox, 18, had graduated from Rolling Meadows High School two weeks earlier and planned to study graphic design at Columbia College Chicago, NBC Chicago reported.

Sherwood, 18, was a recent graduate of Schaumburg High School, the Daily Herald reported.

