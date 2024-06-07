The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
Another summer, another debate over teen curfews as downtown residents question their effectiveness

“I think all one has to do is just google ‘How effective are teen curfews?’ and you’ll find almost all the research indicates they are ineffective at controlling crime,” Jim Wales, president of South Loop Neighbors, told the Sun-Times.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Dozens of Chicago Police officers monitor hundreds of young people hang out and have fun at Oak Street Beach, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Dozens of Chicago Police officers monitor hundreds of young people hanging out Thursday at Oak Street Beach. An alderman has proposed a new 8 p.m. curfew for minors downtown, following a violent attack recently in the Streeterville neighborhood.

With summer starting, a downtown alderman has reignited conversations about youth curfews by calling for stricter limitations while some neighborhood and park groups continue to push back.

But Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) has called for the expansion of such policies, proposing a new 8 p.m. curfew for minors downtown, following a violent attack in the Streeterville neighborhood.

The proposed curfew would be two hours earlier than the 10 p.m. citywide curfew that already applies to all those 17 and younger.

Wales, who also sits on the Grant Park Advisory Board and has a background in law enforcement, said he understands the need to respond to these “horrendous situations.” As a resident, Wales also wants violent crime to be addressed, but cautioned council members against passing laws that “aren’t necessarily effective in dealing with that problem.”

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said Thursday he was open to instituting an additional curfew “to ensure that our youth are safe and that our citizens are safe.” 

While Snelling would not talk about the potential enforcement of Hopkins’ proposed curfew, he insisted that “very young people should not be out at all hours of the night unaccompanied by an adult.” 

In Chicago’s first and 18th police districts — the two districts that include downtown — overall crime is slightly down in District 1 and slightly up in 18, compared to the same time last year.

“We’ve seen this in the news where youth have gone down in groups and they get into fights and there are attacks on other people. We don’t want that to happen,” Snelling told reporters gathered at McCormick Place to watch a demonstration of the department’s training ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August.

Dozens of Chicago police vehicles line East Randolph Street near Millennium Park in The Loop, Friday, April 21, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police vehicles line East Randolph Street near Millennium Park in the Loop in April 2023.

‘People just want to come here to have fun’

Downtown resident Rayne Phillips, 15, told the Sun-Times young people should be allowed to enjoy the area just like everyone else.

“People just want to come here to have fun,” Phillips said Thursday evening at Oak Street Beach. “Obviously if someone is bothering people that’s a problem, but if they’re not, people come downtown to have fun and everyone should be able to do that, especially because it’s summer.”

Hopkins’ proposed curfew would affect the city’s Central Business District, which includes the Loop, Streeterville and River North neighborhoods as well as portions of the South and West Loop.

Fellow downtown council member Ald. Bill Conway (34th) said he did not see why the Central Business District would have a different curfew from the rest of the city, calling Hopkins’ proposal “too early and unnecessary.”

Conway said he would defer such decision to the police department, as they would be the ones to enforce it, which he believes could prove challenging.

Wales also questioned how the department would manage the additional work.

“I think before they start looking at passing additional regulations, what they need to do is start staffing the police at the appropriate level so they can enforce the laws that are already on the books,” Wales said.

In 2022, the City Council voted to strengthen seldom-enforced citywide curfew laws, shifting to the daily 10 p.m. curfew for everyone 17 and younger. The previous curfew, first instituted in 1992, took effect at 11 p.m. and applied to everyone 16 and younger.

Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed for the change following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday during a large gathering near “The Bean” sculpture.

At the time, some aldermen saw the earlier curfew as a violence prevention measure while others pointed to research indicating it would have the opposite effect.

Youth organizers with GoodKids MadCity and Brighton Park Neighborhood Council called on Lightfoot to reverse the policy, arguing it disproportionately targeted Black and brown children, while offering a free pass to young people attending events like Lollapalooza.

A 2016 report published by the nonprofit Campbell Collaboration analyzed thousands of studies on juvenile curfews nationwide and determined that “evidence suggests that juvenile curfews are ineffective at reducing crime and victimization.”

The report also found there was a slight increase in crime during curfew hours and no change in juvenile victimization.

In 2022, Lightfoot also instituted a weekend ban on “unaccompanied minors’’ at Millennium Park. The policy, which prohibits minors from being alone in the park after 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, has remained in effect under Mayor Brandon Johnson and expanded to include Maggie Daley Park, which connects to Millennium through a pedestrian bridge.

Leslie Recht, president of the Grant Park Advisory Council, has called on Johnson and the City Council to reverse the policy but said his grievances have not been addressed.

Recht said the facilities at Maggie Daley Park, including the skate ribbon, mini-golf, tennis and pickleball courts, were designed for young people to enjoy.

“We want kids to have something to do that’s positive,” Recht told the Sun-Times. “That’s what the parks are for … Maggie Daley was not built to be a fortress.”

The Mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kyran Quiroga, 17, who lives on the North Side, told the Sun-Times he and his friends come downtown for that very reason because it’s full of attractions for all ages, not just those over 21.

“If we want to go downtown, we can go downtown,” Quiroga said Thursday while at Oak Street Beach. “I just hang out with my friends, we go out to eat.”

“There’s no point for all that if it’s just for adults to go to. It shouldn’t be like that.”

Contributing: Emmanuel Camarillo, Tom Schuba and Cindy Hernandez

