The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Teen attack on couple prompts alderperson's call for 8 p.m. curfew for minors downtown

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) made the proposal in response to an attack in Streeterville. The woman, who was two weeks pregnant, was kicked in the stomach and lost her baby. Two teens have been arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery,

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Teen attack on couple prompts alderperson's call for 8 p.m. curfew for minors downtown
Grand Avenue and McClurg Court in Streeterville.

Grand Avenue and McClurg Court in Streeterville.

Google maps

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is pushing to implement a curfew on unaccompanied minors downtown following an attack last week on a couple by a group of teenagers.

The couple were on a date Friday night when they were surrounded by a group of teens who began beating them about 9 p.m. near Grand Avenue and McClurg Court in Streeterville, Chicago police said.

Police say the man, 40, was hit several times in the head by a 14-year-old boy, and the woman had her hair pulled out by a 17-year-old girl.

Related

In an interview with Fox32 Chicago, the woman said the attack wasn’t a robbery, and that the teens pepper-sprayed her and kicked her stomach. She was two weeks pregnant and said she found out after the attack that she had lost the baby.

Both teens were arrested and charged with battery, a misdemeanor.

Ald. Brian Hopkins file photo

Ald. Brian Hopkins file photo

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hopkins said the charges were “entirely inappropriate” and requested the Cook County states attorney’s office upgrade the charges to a felony “given the severity of the assailants’ actions.”

Hopkins is now pushing to pass an 8 p.m. curfew for all unaccompanied minors from being in the Central Business District. The curfew would prevent minors from being in the downtown area without the supervision of an adult.

“I do not believe every minor present during these recent gatherings have ill intentions, but it is painfully clear that a few agitators and ring leaders have instigated violent and chaotic actions time and time again, and this activity cannot be tolerated,” Hopkins said in a statement.

If passed, the curfew would authorize police to cite those in violation.

Next Up In Crime
4 Chicago police officers face dismissal for allegedly stealing cash and drugs, lying about gun seizures
Ed Burke is asking for a new trial — with sentencing less than 3 weeks away
Woman, 71, stabbed near Union Station in West Loop
Tow truck driver shot, killed in Crestwood road rage attack
Por tercera vez, legisladores de Illinois no aprueban ley de Karina
How the seizure of a woman's purple gun led to a Chicago police corruption scandal
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
White Sox
Sox outfielder Oscar Colas has to take advantage of his opportunity
“At this level, you’ve got to perform,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “I love his tools; everybody does.”
By Kyle Williams
 
BUDDYTIME-06XX24-7.jpg
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago June 6-12: The Mix
Toronzo Cannon celebrates a new album, Shemekia Copeland kicks off the Blues Festival at the Ramova Theatre, “The Kite Runner” opens at the CIBC Theatre, and the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade steps off in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
How pickoffs like Héctor Neris' against the White Sox can help address the Cubs' stolen base problem
A ninth-inning pickoff helped the Cubs secure a win Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
lottery.jpg
News
Jackpot! $552 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois
The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions draw were 19, 37, 40, 63, 69 and 17. The winner purchased a ticket via the online app. The winner can opt for a cash payment of $260 million
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Daniel Fair cash
The Watchdogs
4 Chicago police officers face dismissal for allegedly stealing cash and drugs, lying about gun seizures
Officers Daniel Fair, Jeffery Morrow, Kevin Taylor and Rupert Collins are accused of engaging in misconduct that the Civilian Office of Police Accountability deemed “substantial and irrefutable.”
By Tom Schuba  and Frank Main
 