Teen attack on couple prompts alderperson's call for 8 p.m. curfew for minors downtown

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is pushing to implement a curfew on unaccompanied minors downtown following an attack last week on a couple by a group of teenagers.

The couple were on a date Friday night when they were surrounded by a group of teens who began beating them about 9 p.m. near Grand Avenue and McClurg Court in Streeterville, Chicago police said.

Police say the man, 40, was hit several times in the head by a 14-year-old boy, and the woman had her hair pulled out by a 17-year-old girl.

In an interview with Fox32 Chicago, the woman said the attack wasn’t a robbery, and that the teens pepper-sprayed her and kicked her stomach. She was two weeks pregnant and said she found out after the attack that she had lost the baby.

Both teens were arrested and charged with battery, a misdemeanor.

Ald. Brian Hopkins file photo Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hopkins said the charges were “entirely inappropriate” and requested the Cook County states attorney’s office upgrade the charges to a felony “given the severity of the assailants’ actions.”

Hopkins is now pushing to pass an 8 p.m. curfew for all unaccompanied minors from being in the Central Business District. The curfew would prevent minors from being in the downtown area without the supervision of an adult.

“I do not believe every minor present during these recent gatherings have ill intentions, but it is painfully clear that a few agitators and ring leaders have instigated violent and chaotic actions time and time again, and this activity cannot be tolerated,” Hopkins said in a statement.

If passed, the curfew would authorize police to cite those in violation.