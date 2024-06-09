Man fatally shot walking in West Ridge

A man was fatally shot Saturday night while walking in the West Ridge neighborhood.

The 31-year-old on the sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the back and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. There was no one in custody.