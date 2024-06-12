Cops called to traffic crash find woman, 19, fatally shot in New City

A woman was found lying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound following a traffic crash late Tuesday on the South Side.

About 11 p.m. officers were called to a traffic crash in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard, where they found Cyra C. Magby unresponsive, police said.

Magby, of the 7800 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead there at 11:38 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police said.

Further details were not available immediately and no arrests have been made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

