Cops called to traffic crash find woman, 19, fatally shot in New City
The Grand Crossing neighborhood woman was found about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said.
A woman was found lying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound following a traffic crash late Tuesday on the South Side.
About 11 p.m. officers were called to a traffic crash in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard, where they found Cyra C. Magby unresponsive, police said.
Magby, of the 7800 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead there at 11:38 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police said.
Further details were not available immediately and no arrests have been made.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.
