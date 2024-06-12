The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Woman shot, wounded in drive-by attack near Pottawattomie Park

A woman was in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue about 8:15 p.m. when someone in a passing car fired at her. She was hospitalized in good condition. In February, four people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting at the park.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
POTTAWATOMIESHOOTING-061324-2.jpg

A bullet shattered the window on a building near Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park on Wednesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman was wounded in a shooting Wednesday near Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park.

The 50-year-old was standing near the park about 8:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue when someone fired shots from a black sedan, Chicago police said.

POTTAWATOMIESHOOTING-061324-3.jpg

Chicago police investigate the scene of a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Rogers Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her lower leg and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said. No arrests have been reported.

In February, one person was killed and three others were wounded when gunfire erupted inside the park.

