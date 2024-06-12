Woman shot, wounded in drive-by attack near Pottawattomie Park

A woman was wounded in a shooting Wednesday near Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park.

The 50-year-old was standing near the park about 8:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue when someone fired shots from a black sedan, Chicago police said.

Chicago police investigate the scene of a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Rogers Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her lower leg and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said. No arrests have been reported.

In February, one person was killed and three others were wounded when gunfire erupted inside the park.