Thursday, June 13, 2024
Man critically wounded in Gold Coast shooting

About 12:55 a.m., the man, believed to be in his 20s, was walking in the 1600 block of North Astor Street when he was shot in the thigh and buttocks by gunfire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-06.JPG

A man was shot early Thursday in the Gold Coast.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

About 12:55 a.m., the man, believed to be in his 20s, was walking in the 1600 block of North Astor Street when he was struck in the thigh and buttocks by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

