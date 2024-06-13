Man critically wounded in Gold Coast shooting
About 12:55 a.m., the man, believed to be in his 20s, was walking in the 1600 block of North Astor Street when he was shot in the thigh and buttocks by gunfire, Chicago police said.
A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
