Man beaten to death in Austin after argument

A man was beaten to death by two men who intervened in a fight he was having with a woman in Austin Friday night, police said.
The man, 46, was in a physical altercation with a woman, 39, in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway around 10:45 p.m., police said. Two other men intervened, battering and beating the man then fleeing the scene.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The woman was taken to Rush University Medical Center with bruising to the face in good condition.
Police have classified the case as a homicide.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
