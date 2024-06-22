The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Crime Austin

Man beaten to death in Austin after argument

The man was fighting with a woman when two other men intervened and began battering him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man beaten to death in Austin after argument
Police crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

A man was beaten to death by two men who intervened in a fight he was having with a woman in Austin Friday night, police said.

The man, 46, was in a physical altercation with a woman, 39, in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway around 10:45 p.m., police said. Two other men intervened, battering and beating the man then fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The woman was taken to Rush University Medical Center with bruising to the face in good condition.

Police have classified the case as a homicide.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Old Town
3 teens wounded, 1 fatally, in Northwest Side shooting
3 wounded in shooting outside Blue Island Salvation Army
Violence prevention group vows to carry on after a volunteer is gunned down in Englewood
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy on Near West Side: 'There is no excuse for this violence'
Wrongful convictions unit failed to look into possible police misconduct in murder case, confidential report concludes
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After 20 years together, I suddenly feel anger toward my husband
It’s a confusing new turn in a marriage where wife works hard to make the man feel cared for.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, June 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screen Shot 2024-06-21 at 10.08.53 PM.png
College Sports
The truth takes a walk on the Wildcat side
Northwestern says Derrick Gragg was reassigned, by why is its statement not taken at face value?
By Scoop Jackson
 
evidence-markers.jpg
Crime
3 teens wounded, 1 fatally, in Northwest Side shooting
Three 16-year-old boys were shot, one of them fatally, while they were getting into a car about 7 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
3 wounded in shooting outside Blue Island Salvation Army
Multiple people from a car fired shots, prompting a guest of a repass service at the Salvation Army to return shots. One person has been arrested, but police are searching for other suspects.
By Sun-Times Wire
 