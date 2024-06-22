Man stabbed on CTA platform in the Loop

A man was injured in a stabbing on a CTA platform in the Loop early Saturday, police said.

The man was on the platform at the Washington and Wabash station when someone drew a sharp object and stabbed him around 1:30 a.m., police and the CTA said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with multiple lacerations.

The CTA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.