Saturday, June 22, 2024
Crime Loop

Man stabbed on CTA platform in the Loop

The man was in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was injured in a stabbing on a CTA platform in the Loop early Saturday, police said.

The man was on the platform at the Washington and Wabash station when someone drew a sharp object and stabbed him around 1:30 a.m., police and the CTA said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with multiple lacerations.

The CTA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

