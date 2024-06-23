One dead, two wounded in Little Village shooting

A person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in Little Village on Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 5 p.m. and found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman took themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The man was in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, and the woman was in good condition after being shot in the leg.

No one is in custody.