One dead, two wounded in Little Village shooting
Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 5 p.m. Sunday and found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died. Two others were wounded.
A person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in Little Village on Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 5 p.m. and found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.
A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman took themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The man was in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, and the woman was in good condition after being shot in the leg.
No one is in custody.
Retired cop slain in West Garfield Park is mourned by the community he served; person of interest in custody
The Latest
The Park District announced about 11 a.m. Sunday that the fountain — which contains 1.5 million gallons of water — had been cleared of the dye and turned back on.
Retired cop slain in West Garfield Park is mourned by the community he served; person of interest in custody
Larry Neuman sought to bring people together and hoped to do more for young people. The retired police officer, Vietnam veteran and ordained minister ‘probably knew just about everybody in the neighborhood.’ Police say they have a person of interest in custody.
The Cubs dropped the series to the Mets and fell four games below .500.
Ryne Sandberg reflects on ‘love, life, family and friends’ as Cubs unveil his statue outside Wrigley Field
Sandberg said attending the ceremony was a “guarantee,” even after his cancer diagnosis this past winter.
Pro-life Trump is OK with some states protecting abortion rights: Will debate firm up his post-Roe views?
The subject of abortion and reproductive freedoms is going to come up Thursday, when former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden face off in their first 2024 debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta.