Sunday, June 23, 2024
Crime News Chicago

One dead, two wounded in Little Village shooting

Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 5 p.m. Sunday and found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died. Two others were wounded.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screenshot 2024-06-23 at 9.52.21 PM.png

The 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village.

Google Maps

A person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in Little Village on Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 5 p.m. and found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman took themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The man was in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, and the woman was in good condition after being shot in the leg.

No one is in custody.

