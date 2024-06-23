The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Child struck by SUV in South Lawndale is hospitalized in serious condition

An 11-year-old boy was hit by an eastbound SUV in the 5200 block of West 31st Street about 8:18 p.m. Sunday, police said. The driver was cited.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Child struck by SUV in South Lawndale is hospitalized in serious condition
Screenshot 2024-06-23 at 10.38.37 PM.png

The 5200 block of West 31st Street.

Google Maps

A child was in serious condition after being hit by an SUV in South Lawndale on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old boy was hit by an eastbound SUV in the 5200 block of West 31st Street about 8:18 p.m., police said. The child was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with scrapes and bruises around his body.

The man driving the SUV remained on the scene and was cited, police said. A witness told police the child had run into the street before being hit.

Next Up In Crime
2 shot, wounded in South Chicago
One dead, two wounded in Little Village shooting
Buckingham Fountain running again after protesters dye water red
Retired cop slain in West Garfield Park is mourned by the community he served; person of interest in custody
Teen charged in Jai’Mani Amir Rivera's slaying ordered detained while awaiting trial
Teen shot, killed in Englewood
The Latest
Angel-Reese-1040x572.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Hey, look: A very good Sky-Fever game without the nastiness
With Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry rising to another level, this is going to be fun for years to come.
By Rick Morrissey
 
BEAN-062424-03.JPG
Chicago
Time for reflection: The Bean reopens after months of construction
The city began construction on Grainger Plaza in August 2023, limiting access to the popular sculpture in Millennium Park.
By Kayleigh Padar
 
Screenshot 2024-06-23 at 9.52.21 PM.png
Crime
One dead, two wounded in Little Village shooting
Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 5 p.m. Sunday and found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died. Two others were wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Buckingham Fountain
News
Buckingham Fountain running again after protesters dye water red
The Park District announced about 11 a.m. Sunday that the fountain — which contains 1.5 million gallons of water — had been cleared of the dye and turned back on.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
MARCH-062424-12.JPGA mourner closes her eyes in prayer during a vigil to raise awareness and mourn the death of Mr. Larry Neuman, minister & retired Police Officer, near the corner of South Kildare Ave and W Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Mr. Larry Neuman was shot and killed on the corner of South Kildare Ave and W Monroe Street by an unknown assailant. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Crime
Retired cop slain in West Garfield Park is mourned by the community he served; person of interest in custody
Larry Neuman sought to bring people together and hoped to do more for young people. The retired police officer, Vietnam veteran and ordained minister ‘probably knew just about everybody in the neighborhood.’ Police say they have a person of interest in custody.
By Kayleigh Padar
 