Child struck by SUV in South Lawndale is hospitalized in serious condition

A child was in serious condition after being hit by an SUV in South Lawndale on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old boy was hit by an eastbound SUV in the 5200 block of West 31st Street about 8:18 p.m., police said. The child was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with scrapes and bruises around his body.

The man driving the SUV remained on the scene and was cited, police said. A witness told police the child had run into the street before being hit.