The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Crime Chicago Metro/State

Man found dead in New City

A 47-year-old was found unresponsive in the 5300 block of South Hermitage Avenue on Tuesday, June 4. Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Tuesday, June 4, on the South Side.

The 47-year-old was found unresponsive about 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances of his death were not immediately known, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

