Man found dead in New City

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Tuesday, June 4, on the South Side.
The 47-year-old was found unresponsive about 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Circumstances of his death were not immediately known, according to police.
No arrests were reported.
