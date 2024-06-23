2 shot, wounded in South Chicago

A woman was in critical condition in a shooting in South Chicago on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7900 block of South Merrill Avenue about 5:03 p.m. and found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the neck and a man, whose age wasn’t known, with a graze wound to his arm, police said.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The man refused medical attention at the scene.

No one is in custody.