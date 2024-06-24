Girl, 12, shot in West Town

A 12-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in good condition after being shot in West Town late Sunday, police said.
The girl was a passenger in a car in the 2500 block of West Division Street when someone in a different vehicle fired shots around 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.
She was shot in the left calf, and the bullet exited into her right leg, police said. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made and Area 3 detectives are investigating.
