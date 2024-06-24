The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Girl, 12, shot in West Town

She was shot in the leg while in a car in the 2500 block of West Divison Street about 11 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
She was shot in the leg about 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Division Street.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in good condition after being shot in West Town late Sunday, police said.

The girl was a passenger in a car in the 2500 block of West Division Street when someone in a different vehicle fired shots around 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the left calf, and the bullet exited into her right leg, police said. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

