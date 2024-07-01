Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy challenged in Illinois by President Biden-aligned group

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

A group aligned with President Joe Biden is challenging ballot petitions filed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Illinois — claiming many signatures were fraudulent and that the independent presidential candidate is lying about his home address in New York.

Clear Choice, a super PAC that has also challenged Kennedy’s petitions in New York and North Carolina, filed objections with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Monday, the deadline to object. The group is challenging 66,487 of the 85,509 signatures submitted by the Kennedy campaign, alleging some signers were ineligible, and necessary petition fields were incorrect or incomplete “due to likely fraud and forgery.”

The objection shows the aggressive nature in which Democrats and Biden allies continue to target third-party and independent candidates. The group says it’s defending Biden from “unelectable spoiler candidates” who could help tip the election to former President Donald Trump.

Third party candidates are especially dangerous in battleground states such as Wisconsin, where Biden won the state by less than 21,000 votes in 2020.

Clear Choice also filed objections to petitions filed in Illinois by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and Green Party vice presidential candidate Samson Kpadenou.

“We are confident that a line-by-line review by the Illinois State Board of Elections will result in Kennedy falling below the 25,000 valid signature threshold,” the group said.

Clear Choice said petitions appear similar to the campaign’s New York petitions, in which some signers were unregistered voters or did not properly sign the petition. The group is also targeting the campaigns of academic activist Cornel West and groups such as No Labels. The Democratic National Committee has also focused efforts on targeting third party candidates.

Objectors also claim that Kennedy does not live at the Katonah, New York, residence listed. Illinois requires that candidates include their address of residence on each petition page.

Kennedy’s campaign says it is on the ballot in eight states, including Texas, but election officials there have not yet certified petitions. The campaign said it has also submitted signatures for 11 other states, and collected signatures for six states — although those are not yet certified. Democrats are also suing to keep Kennedy off the ballot in at least four states.

The Illinois State Board of Elections will assign hearing officers to the objection on July 9, according to spokesman Matt Dietrich. At a hearing, objectors and representatives from the campaign will present evidence and a report will be heard before the full board on Aug. 23.

Both sides can request a judicial review — but if Kennedy’s campaign wins its ballot challenge, his name would still be on the ballot pending the judicial review.

Heir to one of the most famous names in 20th century politics, Kennedy is a son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, both assassinated in the 1960s.

The Kennedy campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The campaign last month told the New York Times “he has always considered New York to be his permanent home, though he has lived elsewhere temporarily, including in California.”

