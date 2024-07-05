15-year-old boy among 6 wounded in Austin shootout

A 15-year-old boy was among six people wounded during an exchange of gunfire early Friday in Austin on the West Side.

It marked the second mass shooting in the pre-dawn hours.

About 1:45 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot in the first block of South Menard Avenue found six people wounded after two gunmen exchanged gunfire and fled the scene, according to Chicago police.

The teen boy was shot in the back and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot three times in the leg and she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition while a second woman, 20, was shot in the back and taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to his leg, officials said. He was in good condition while a second 23-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

