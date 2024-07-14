2 men wounded in South Lawndale shooting
Two men, 25 and 36, were in the 4000 block of West 26th Street about 7:44 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle approached them and someone inside shot at them, police said.
Two men were injured in a shooting in South Lawndale on Sunday night, Chicago police said.
Two men, 25 and 36, were in the 4000 block of West 26th Street about 7:44 p.m. when a vehicle approached them and someone inside shot at them, police said. Both victims took themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital.
The 36-year-old was shot several times and was in critical condition; the 25-year-old was in fair condition with a graze wound on his neck, police said.
No one is in custody.
