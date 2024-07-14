The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Crime News Chicago

2 men wounded in South Lawndale shooting

Two men, 25 and 36, were in the 4000 block of West 26th Street about 7:44 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle approached them and someone inside shot at them, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 men wounded in South Lawndale shooting
CPD-01.JPG

Two men, 25 and 36, were standing on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West 26th Street about 7:44 p.m. when a vehicle approached them and someone inside shot at them, police said.

Google Maps

Two men were injured in a shooting in South Lawndale on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Two men, 25 and 36, were in the 4000 block of West 26th Street about 7:44 p.m. when a vehicle approached them and someone inside shot at them, police said. Both victims took themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The 36-year-old was shot several times and was in critical condition; the 25-year-old was in fair condition with a graze wound on his neck, police said.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham
1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting
Chicago faith leaders react after Donald Trump assassination attempt
Former fire chief killed at Trump rally died protecting his family from gunfire: 'He's a hero'
5th person robbed at gunpoint in Austin by man they met on dating apps, police say
A look at the history of presidential assassination attempts in America
The Latest
Jalen Brunson of the Knicks drives the baseline against the Bulls’ Coby White on Dec. 16, 2022 at the United Center.
Sports
Upset alert: Local kid (Jalen Brunson) gives back money to help team (Knicks)!
The former Stevenson High School star could have made $113 million more if he had waited to sign a contract next year.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Man fatally shot on South Side
Allen Sergio, 33, was shot in the 3800 block of South Wells Street at the Wentworth Gardens residential complex, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-07-14 at 4.17.35 PM.png
Crime
1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of West Polk Street about 12:41 p.m. Sunday and found the three men shot, police said. Terrell Glass, 19, died, and two others are hospitalized. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Piping Plover chick nestles with an adult Piping Plover at Montrose Beach, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Outdoors
3rd piping plover chick dies in 5 days at Montrose Beach
Late Saturday, the chick was ‘lethargic and struggling’ near Montrose Beach after ‘feeding and moving normally’ throughout the day. ‘We are saddened to report the passing of another chick,’ Chicago Piping Plovers said.
By Violet Miller  and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
holy-name-e1524670267767.jpg
Politics
Chicago faith leaders react after Donald Trump assassination attempt
‘Maybe America will come to some awaking that nobody is safe while we allow assault weapons and while we continue to have no common-sense gun laws in this country,’ the Rev. Michael Pfleger told the Sun-Times.
By Sophie Sherry  and Emmanuel Camarillo
 