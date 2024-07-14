Man fatally shot on South Side

A 33-year-old man was shot dead early Sunday on the city’s South Side.
The unidentified man was in the 3800 block of South Wells Street at the Wentworth Gardens residential complex about 2:15 a.m. when someone shot him multiples time to the body, police said.
He was dead on the scene and no arrests have been made.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
It does have a feeling of being incomplete as Summer League is in full swing, but luckily for the executive vice president of basketball operations he still has time to continue building out the youth movement.
Guillermo Ramos, 31 and from Oak Lawn, died Saturday morning a day after he was shot in Little Village.
Bret Cavanaugh and Alex Bielfeldt will be the first to reach Nationals in any sport out of Reed-Custer High School when they fish the Bassmaster High School National Championship Aug. 1-3 on Tennessee’s Chickamauga Lake.
The Hawks’ prospect pool is almost overflowing with talent after adding in their 2024 draft class, including the defenseman taken with the No. 2 overall pick.
She treats her grown son like he’s the more mature one.