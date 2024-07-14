The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Man fatally shot on South Side

The 33-year-old man was shot in the 3800 block of South Wells Street at the Wentworth Gardens residential complex, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-01.JPG

A man was fatally shot July 14, 2024, in Wentworth Gardens.

Sun-Times file photo

A 33-year-old man was shot dead early Sunday on the city’s South Side.

The unidentified man was in the 3800 block of South Wells Street at the Wentworth Gardens residential complex about 2:15 a.m. when someone shot him multiples time to the body, police said.

He was dead on the scene and no arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.

