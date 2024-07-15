Death of man shot in Chicago Lawn marks 22nd homicide of Fourth of July weekend

A man has died more than a week after he was wounded in a Chicago Lawn shooting, marking the 22nd homicide victim from the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Flavio Tovar, 26, died Friday of a gunshot wound suffered July 3rd in the 6500 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tovar is the 22nd person to be killed in shootings over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend.

It was about 11:3 p.m. and Tovar was traveling in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire, striking him in the neck, police said.

Tovar was pronounced dead Friday at 9:57 p.m. and a Saturday autopsy determined Tovar died of a gunshot wound to the neck. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Tovar was initially taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Aaronayjah Medley was the 21st homicide victim of that violent weekend while Guillermo Ruiz Hernandez, shot during a baby shower, marked the 20th, according to Sun-Times reporting.

