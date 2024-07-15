The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Death of man shot in Chicago Lawn marks 22nd homicide of Fourth of July weekend

Flavio Tovar, 26, was wounded in a shooting about 11:30 p.m. on July 3 in 6500 block of South Western Avenue. He is the 22nd person killed in shootings over the Fourth of July extended holiday weekend.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Death of man shot in Chicago Lawn marks 22nd homicide of Fourth of July weekend
CPD-03.JPG

A man has died days after a shooting in Chicago Lawn on the southwest side.

Sun-Times file

A man has died more than a week after he was wounded in a Chicago Lawn shooting, marking the 22nd homicide victim from the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Flavio Tovar, 26, died Friday of a gunshot wound suffered July 3rd in the 6500 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tovar is the 22nd person to be killed in shootings over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend.

It was about 11:3 p.m. and Tovar was traveling in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire, striking him in the neck, police said.

Tovar was pronounced dead Friday at 9:57 p.m. and a Saturday autopsy determined Tovar died of a gunshot wound to the neck. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Tovar was initially taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Aaronayjah Medley was the 21st homicide victim of that violent weekend while Guillermo Ruiz Hernandez, shot during a baby shower, marked the 20th, according to Sun-Times reporting.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham identified
Woman shot at Matteson Amazon fulfillment center
Man found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing
2 men wounded in South Lawndale shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting
Chicago faith leaders react after Donald Trump assassination attempt
The Latest
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Air and Water Show full lineup for 2024 lakefront event revealed
Returning this year are the Navy Blue Angels and Army Golden Knights, joined by newcomers RJ Gritter and the Trojan Phlyers and more.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Waiter carrying plates with meat dish on some festive event
Letters to the Editor
Once tipped workers reach city’s standard minimum wage, gratuities will be a thing of the past
This is just another example of the great city of Chicago fixing what is not broken, a reader from Bucktown writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
EARTHQUAKE
Environment
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles DeKalb County
The earthquake struck early Monday about 2 kilometers northwest of Somonauk, Illinois in DeKalb County.
By Sun-Times staff
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Man found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing
The man was discovered unresponsive in the 1200 block of East 71st Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Transgender Students-Bathrooms
Other Views
A rallying cry to defend the rights of transgender people
Conservatives are going after transgender youth, banning their access to medical care, public bathrooms, accurate identity documents and athletic participation.
By Heather Steans
 