Man, teen shot during attempted robbery at Auburn Gresham CTA bus turnaround
A man was standing at a bus turnaround in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street when an armed male approached and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said. As he ran away the male opened fire.
A man and a teenage boy were shot and badly wounded during an attempted robbery at a CTA bus turnaround in Auburn Gresham late Sunday.
About 11:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man was standing at a bus turnaround in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street when an armed male approached and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
When the victim ran away the gunman opened fire, striking him in the abdomen and back and also shot a 17-year-old boy in the legs.
Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was in critical condition and the teen in serious, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
