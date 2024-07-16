Woman dies days after being shot in Albany Park

A woman died days after she was shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Valentina Garcia, 21, was inside a vehicle July 9 in the 3800 block of West Ainslie Street when she was struck by a bullet around 6:54 p.m., Chicago police said.

Garcia suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. She died of her injuries Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were made.