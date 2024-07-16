Woman dies days after being shot in Albany Park
Valentina Garcia, 21, was inside a vehicle July 9 in the 3800 block of West Ainslie Street when she was struck by a bullet about 6:54 p.m., Chicago police said.
A woman died days after she was shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.
Valentina Garcia, 21, was inside a vehicle July 9 in the 3800 block of West Ainslie Street when she was struck by a bullet around 6:54 p.m., Chicago police said.
Garcia suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. She died of her injuries Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No arrests were made.
Chicago’s top watchdog pushed to probe police oversight agency's investigations, allegations of retaliation
The Latest
Meanwhile, a company owned by Donald Trump is now selling $299 sneakers showing an image of his bloodied face as he pumps his fist in the air, as he did after surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down Monday night in the Chicago area.
Chicago’s tipped minimum wage increased in 2024 after the City Council passed an ordinance to increase the tipped minimum wage by 8% each year for five years until it reaches parity with the city’s standard minimum wage.
Illinois Republicans heartily welcomed Donald Trump’s selection of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance on the first day of the convention.
Williams is expected to make $39.4 million over four seasons with a fifth-year option the Bears need to decide on after three full seasons.