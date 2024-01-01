The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 1, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting dies

Lamar Baker, 34, was found Saturday in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died Sunday at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found fatally shot Saturday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Officers found Lamar Baker, 34, on the ground about 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

Baker was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were made.

The Latest
The view from high in the headhouse of the former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield.
Money
Decaying Pillsbury mill that once churned flour into opportunity is now getting new life
The nonprofit Moving Pillsbury Forward has $6 million in commitments and plans for obtaining the balance of the $10 million needed to raze the Springfield plant and redevelop the site.
By John O’Connor | AP
 
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears’ rebuild gets a chance for validation at Lambeau
The Bears’ 37-17 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at Soldier Field was impressive, but beating the Packers in Green Bay — with the Packers all but needing a victory to make the playoffs — will be a different challenge that will provide an even clearer picture of where this team is headed.
By Mark Potash
 
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Matt Eberflus: Bears won’t sit anyone out for Packers game
One day after they were eliminated from playoff contention, the Bears harbor no plans to bench any of their healthy players in the season finale.
By Patrick Finley
 
Elise Grace Garcia was born on New Year’s Day at 12:47 a.m. Parents Jaime and Monsserrat Garcia expected her on Christmas Eve.
News
Chicago-area families celebrate babies born on New Year’s Day: ‘A new life on the new year’
For one couple, their carefully plotted New Year’s Eve plans changed thanks to a 6-pound, 6-ounce surprise guest.
By Mariah Rush
 
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Upon Further Review: Breaking down Bears QB Justin Fields’ best game
Per Pro Football Focus, he had his best running game, second-best passing game and second-best overall grade of the season.
By Patrick Finley
 