Man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting dies

A man was found fatally shot Saturday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Officers found Lamar Baker, 34, on the ground about 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

Baker was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were made.

