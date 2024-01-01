CTA bus collides with vehicle, crashes into building on Near West Side; multiple injuries reported
Five people were treated for injuries when a car strikes a bus, sending the bus into an apartment building in the 2200 block of West Washington Boulevard about 5:40 p.m.
A CTA bus was struck by another vehicle on the Near West Side and crashed into a building, police said.
A driver “disregarded a traffic signal” and struck the CTA bus, which was traveling southbound on Damen Avenue near 2200 West Washington Boulevard about 5:40 p.m., according to Chicago police. The bus then went off the road and struck a fence and a building.
Five passengers on the bus were taken to nearby hospitals and treated for minor injuries.
The people in the car fled the scene, and one was later detained and arrested.
No damage to the building was reported.
