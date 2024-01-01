The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 1, 2024
CTA bus collides with vehicle, crashes into building on Near West Side; multiple injuries reported

Five people were treated for injuries when a car strikes a bus, sending the bus into an apartment building in the 2200 block of West Washington Boulevard about 5:40 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Transit Authority bus

Sun-Times file

A CTA bus was struck by another vehicle on the Near West Side and crashed into a building, police said.

A driver “disregarded a traffic signal” and struck the CTA bus, which was traveling southbound on Damen Avenue near 2200 West Washington Boulevard about 5:40 p.m., according to Chicago police. The bus then went off the road and struck a fence and a building.

Five passengers on the bus were taken to nearby hospitals and treated for minor injuries.

The people in the car fled the scene, and one was later detained and arrested.

No damage to the building was reported.

The Latest
Police_Tape_2.JPG
Lawndale
Car strikes bus shelter in North Lawndale, 3 hurt
A car ran into another vehicle in the 3600 block of West Roosevelt Road about 12:20 p.m. before it went off the road and hit a bus stop, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Paul Magubane in 2016. He captured the violence and horror of South Africa’s brutal apartheid era of racial oppression and documented Nelson Mandela’s first years of freedom after his release from prison.
Obituaries
Peter Magubane, a South African photographer who captured 40 years of apartheid, dies at age 91
The South African government said Paul Magubane ‘covered the most historic moments in the liberation struggle against apartheid.’
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
4 children left alone on New Year’s Eve in Austin; woman charged wih child endangerment
The children, ages 1, 4, 7 and 11, were found in a home Sunday afternoon after one of them flagged passing police. A 29-year-old woman has been arrested.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan
College Sports
Michigan beats Alabama in overtime of Rose Bowl to reach national title game
Blake Corum rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on the second snap of overtime, and top-seeded Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game.
By Greg Beacham | Associated Press
 
The Cubs haven’t made any major-league player acquisitions this offseason, but they have made several front office moves. File photo.
Cubs
Baseball ops taking shape as Cubs name new directors of player development, pitching
Sources confirmed the Cubs are hiring Jason Kanzler as director of player development and promoting Ryan Otero to director of pitching.
By Maddie Lee
 