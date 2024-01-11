The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Thieves take ATM after crashing into South Loop currency exchange

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times

Sun-Times file

An ATM was stolen from a South Loop currency exchange early Thursday in a crash and grab.

A driver backed a Jeep through the front windows of the business in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road about 6:20 a.m., Chicago police said. Suspects took an ATM and put it in a different SUV before fleeing the scene.

Video posted by ABC 7 Chicago shows three people carrying the machine out of the Western Union, 558 W. Roosevelt Road, dropping it into the back of an SUV and driving off while leaving the Jeep parked and running on the sidewalk. Broken glass was also scattered at the storefront.

According to ABC 7, witnesses said the crash-and-grab robbery happened as film crews for the TV show “Chicago Fire” were setting up for a scene at a nearby restaurant.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

