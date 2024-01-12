Five liquor stores held up in 2 hours on Northwest Side

Police are looking for three gunmen who held up five liquor stores in two hours on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

In all attacks clerks reported that three robbers, some armed, grabbed money from their registers and ran away on foot from the stores after punching the clerks in two of the robberies, police said.

The robberies began about 8:30 p.m. and ended about 10:30 p.m.



10:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue

10 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Central Avenue

9:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Montrose Avenue

9:04 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Irving Park Road

8:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Elston Avenue

No serious injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.