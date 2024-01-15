The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Gunman who caused SWAT standoff after fatal shooting in Gresham still sought: CPD

Officers found the unidentified 29-year-old victim around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.

By  Cindy Hernandez and Violet Miller
   
Red crime scene tape is seen lit up from a car’s headlights.

Sun-Times file

Officials Monday were still looking for the alleged gunman who caused a standoff with Chicago police after allegedly fatally shooting a man in Auburn Gresham last week.

The fatal shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, where the victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead about an hour later, Chicago police said.

During the investigation of the attack, officers found the alleged gunman fled into a nearby home after shooting the 29-year-old following an argument they had gotten into, police said.

The alleged gunman then barricaded himself inside the home, prompting a SWAT team response, which later ended when they entered the home and didn’t find anyone.

An autopsy Saturday determined the still-unidentified victim died of multiple gunshot wounds being taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police Monday were still looking for the alleged gunman, according to a spokesperson for Chicago police.

