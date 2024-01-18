Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves man, 25, dead on Near West Side

Illinois State troopers are investigating the fatal shooting early Thursday of a 25-year-old man on the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.

The man was shot about 3:30 a.m. while riding in a westbound car near Paulina Street, according to Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Ricardo Sandoval.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:36 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The car was still on the outbound ramp to Paulina Street, which remained shut down as of 7:30 a.m.

“We still have personnel on the scene, processing the crime scene,” Sandoval said.

Eastbound traffic was not affected. Westbound motorists were being diverted to the frontage road, Van Buren Street.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.