The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

4 women killed in Tinley Park domestic-related shooting, 1 in custody

The shooting was the result of a domestic-incident, according to Tinley Park officials.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE 4 women killed in Tinley Park domestic-related shooting, 1 in custody
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times

Four women were shot to death in Tinley Park and one person is in custody, village officials said Sunday.

Sun-Times file

Four women have died in a domestic-related shooting Sunday in suburban Tinley Park, officials say.

Police responded to an incident about 11:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of 173rd Place, according to Tinley Park officials.

Four women were fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their ages and names have not yet been released.

One person was taken into custody and the scene was secured, officials said.

Residents have been asked to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 35, killed in Washington Heights hit-and-run
4 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for allegedly trying to walk onto Stevenson Expressway
Man charged in deadly November attack outside House of Blues
Charges against boyfriend upgraded to murder in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square last summer
Judge rules police can wear full uniforms at murder trial of man charged with shooting Officer Ella French
Hombre acusado de asesinato de su novia en Logan Square
The Latest
merlin_118084386.jpg
Nick Foligno returns to practice as Blackhawks embark on four-game road trip before All-Star break
The injured Hawks received a boost as forward Nick Foligno practiced with the team Sunday. The Hawks will face the Canucks, Kraken, Oilers — now with Corey Perry — and Flames on the trip.
By Kyle Williams
 
A man was fatally shot September 27, 2021 in West Pullman.
News
Man, 35, killed in Washington Heights hit-and-run
The driver of a gray Dodge Durango struck the 35-year-old as he crossed the street in the 700 block of West 95th Street, according to police.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A view of the ESPN Monday Night Countdown booth before the Jaguars-Bengals game in December.
Bears
An NFL-ESPN equity deal would rub out the blurry line between church and state
How soon before the network caved in (more) to league commissioner Roger Goodell?
By Rick Morrissey
 
A Chicago police officer is shown from the back, with a crowd in the background.
Other Views
For police and the public, arbitration is the right way to handle police discipline
Secrecy fears about arbitration are overstated, and the decisions are made by qualified, neutral adjudicators, not people with ties to the mayor, an attorney and head of the Illinois Council of Police writes.
By Alexander Dunn
 
Paul Pezalla setting up gear for carp fishing at a Chicago Harbor in 2015, Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Renaissance man Paul Pezalla left his mark on carp fishing and life in Chicago
Renaissance man Paul Pezalla died on Wednesday after leading a full life and leaving his mark on Chicago life and carp fishing, especially with the Chicago Carp Classic.
By Dale Bowman
 