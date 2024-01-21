4 women killed in Tinley Park domestic-related shooting, 1 in custody

Four women have died in a domestic-related shooting Sunday in suburban Tinley Park, officials say.
Police responded to an incident about 11:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of 173rd Place, according to Tinley Park officials.
Four women were fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their ages and names have not yet been released.
One person was taken into custody and the scene was secured, officials said.
Residents have been asked to stay away from the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
