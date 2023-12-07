The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Suspect had relationship with mother killed in Romeoville family slayings, police say

Police say Nathaniel Huey Jr. was a ‘credible suspect’ in the September shooting deaths of a family of four. Huey allegedly had a relationship with the slain woman.

By  Kade Heather
   
A family of four was found shot to death in their Romeoville home in mid-September. Days later, a man sought in the slayings and his fiancee crashed their car during a traffic stop in Oklahoma. The man was found shot to death and the woman had gunshot wounds.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A man who was a “credible suspect” in the September shooting deaths of a Romeoville family had had a relationship with the adult female victim, authorities said Thursday.

Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, was immediately identified as a suspect in the deaths of Alberto Rolon, 38; Zoraida Bartolomei, 32; and their two sons, 7 and 9, at their home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue, according to Romeoville police. Three dogs also were found dead in the house.

The family was killed sometime between 9 p.m. Sept. 16 and 5 a.m. the next day, police said.

Huey and his fiancée, Ermalinda Palomo, 50, who was considered a “person of interest” in the family slaying, died Sept. 20 in a shooting and fiery crash in Catoosa, Oklahoma, 645 miles from the crime scene.

Police, spotting their car as matching one in a national crime alert, tried to conduct a traffic stop. At the time, Palomo had been reported by family as a “missing/endangered person,” police said.

Their car crashed and caught fire. Officers found Huey in the car shot to death and Palomo with gunshot wounds. She later died at a hospital, officials said.

Police have revealed through the investigation that Huey and Bartolomei had a relationship, of which Rolon and Palomo were both aware.

Zoraida Bartolomei, left, who was shot to death along with her husband, Alberto Rolon, and their two sons, had had a relationship with Nathaniel Huey Jr., who police say is a credible suspect in the deaths.

Facebook

Police now say Palomo knew of Huey’s plans to kill Bartolomei and her family.

She drove Huey from their home in Streamwood to Bartolomei’s home in Romeoville and back to Streamwood on the night of the shooting, according to “digital evidence” that tracked the path of their car, police said.

A lawyer for Palomo’s family, however, said nearly a week after the shooting that she had been at home asleep at the time of the slayings.

Screenshot_2023_12_07_at_4.51.32_PM.png

Ermalinda Palomo

Provided

A direct motive for the killings hasn’t been established, and no other suspects have emerged, police said.

The case remains under investigation by Romeoville police, as some forensic evidence is still pending analysis.

