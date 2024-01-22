Man killed, another injured in Roseland shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, inside a Roseland residence Sunday night, police said.

About 8:45 p.m., police responded to a home in the 9400 block of South Vernon Avenue where they found a 28-year-old man lying on the bedroom floor with three gunshot wounds to the chest. He was dead on the scene.

Another man, 26, showed up to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in good condition, according to Chicago police. He told police he was in the same home when he was shot by someone he knows.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene and no arrests were announced.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.