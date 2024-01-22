The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Search underway for 23-year-old suspect in shooting deaths of 8 people over two days in Joliet

Eight people were found shot to death Sunday and Monday. Authorities have named a suspect, Romeo Nance, and have issued an alert for a red Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Q730412.

By  Emmanuel CamarilloViolet Miller and Andy Grimm
 Updated  
Joliet police and the Will County sheriff’s office are looking for this Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Q730412 in connection with a series of slayings Sunday and Monday. The suspect, Romeo Nance, is considered armed and dangerous.

Eight people were shot to death and a ninth wounded in the Joliet area on Sunday and Monday, and police are searching for the one man they believe is responsible.

Officers on Monday found “multiple deceased individuals” with gunshot wounds in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road, Joliet police said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“I’ve been a policeman for 29 years; this is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with,” Bill Evans, the Joliet chief of police, said at a news conference.

Screenshot_2024_01_22_at_7.39.13_PM.png

Officers on Monday found “multiple deceased individuals” with gunshot wounds in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet.

Google

Considered “armed and dangerous,” the suspect, Romeo Nance, had a criminal history and was related to Monday’s victims, Evans said.

Investigators have not released their ages, genders or relationships to each other.

Dan Jungles, the deputy chief of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, said officers had been staking out the scene of Sunday’s shooting overnight after they identified Nance’s vehicle as being connected.

One man was killed in that shooting in unincorporated Joliet Township.

When Nance didn’t return to the scene, officers went to check his last-known address in the 2200 block of West Acres Avenue in Joliet, Jungles said. Officers then went across the street to a “related” home and found blood outside, prompting them to enter, where they found two victims.

Officers then went across the street and found the other five victims. 

Nance, 23, is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Q730412. He should be regarded as armed and dangerous, police said. He’s described as being 6 foot 2 and weighing 160 pounds.

Will County court records indicate that Nance was on bond for a January 2023 arrest on multiple gun counts, including aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Patch.comreported last year that Joliet police arrested Nance after he was involved in a car chase in which Nance opened fire from a car on another vehicle, and shot up a residence in the 1300 block of Brentwood Place. About three weeks after the shooting, police surveilled Nance’s home and took him into custody after they watched him climb into a car in which they found a .380-caliber handgun. Nance, police said, struggled with officers during the arrest.

He also was charged a few days later with obstructing a police officer. In February, he was charged with criminal damage to government property, and a week later, battery causing bodily harm.

Nance’s lawyer in those cases did not immediately respond to a call from the Chicago Sun-Times.

The investigation began when deputies were called about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the Pheasant Run Apartments in unincorporated Joliet Township and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head, the sheriff’s office said.

Toyosi Baker, a 28-year-old from Nigeria, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. Baker had been living in the U.S. for about three years.

The sheriff’s office said a similar shooting occurred about 10 minutes earlier Sunday, also in Joliet.

A 42-year-old man was found shot in his leg in the 200 block of Davis Street, the sheriff’s office said, adding that the victims in the two Sunday shootings were not connected, and the incidents appear to be random.

The sheriff’s office warned residents who spot the vehicle or Nance to not approach and to call 911 immediately.

On Monday evening, police had closed off West Acres Road from Madison Street to Springfield Avenue for their investigation.

Police and sheriff’s officials established a command post in a nearby parking lot.

A group of family and friends of the victims gathered in the same parking lot, embracing each other.

