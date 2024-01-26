Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A man was shot and killed in West Englewood Friday morning, police said.
The man, 31, was found outside in the 5900 block of South Ada Street about 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody.
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
Girlfriend of Joliet mass murder suspect Romeo Nance held on home confinement in obstruction of justice case
Video purportedly captures Joliet mass slaying suspect Romeo Nance shooting at man minutes before allegedly killing another man
The Latest
It is going to be interesting to see how Donald Trump’s followers react as his psychological and intellectual decompensation proceeds under the enormous pressure of a presidential campaign and a series of criminal trials.
Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers, is building toward 100 percent use of fish caught in the Great Lakes, highlighted Monday by a “head to tail” Great Lakes Fish challenge at Kendall College in Chicago.
Woman dreads what will happen when the man, 30, is released.
Creating a tax credit this year is more important than ever, not only for those in poverty, but also for middle-income families who are floundering from inflated costs for food and basic household goods, a labor leader writes.
One after another, Chicago suburbs are passing nearly identical ordinances to keep busloads of migrants out. They are following a long tradition of exclusion.