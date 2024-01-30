The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Body pulled from Chicago River on Lower West Side

The person, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 2400 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A body was pulled from the Chicago River on the Lower West Side on Tuesday.

The person, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water about 12:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Hoyne Avenue, Chicago police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results, police said.

No other information was available.

