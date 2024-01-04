Ride-hailing driver shot, critically wounded in attempted carjacking in Austin

A ride-hailing driver was critically wounded in an attempted carjacking Wednesday night in Austin on the West Side.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, was dropping off a fare about 10:10 p.m. in the 900 block of North LeClaire Avenue when three males approached him, Chicago police said.

They took his cellphone and told him to get out of the vehicle, police said. The driver refused and one of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots.

He was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

