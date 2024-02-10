Concealed-carry holder questioned after fatally shooting man in South Shore

A woman was questioned by detectives Friday after she fatally shot a man during an argument in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.

The man, 39, was arguing with the 34-year-old woman around 5 a.m. inside a home in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue when the woman, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. Detectives were investigating.

