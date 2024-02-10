Concealed-carry holder questioned after fatally shooting man in South Shore
The woman was arguing with a man inside a home Friday when she pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.
A woman was questioned by detectives Friday after she fatally shot a man during an argument in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.
The man, 39, was arguing with the 34-year-old woman around 5 a.m. inside a home in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue when the woman, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. Detectives were investigating.
The Latest
Hunting for shed antlers is mainly for the fun of finding them, but there is a practical side to finding shed antlers before they do bad things to the tires of farm equipment.
The first confluence of Vegas and the Super Bowl happens Sunday in Allegiant Stadium.
The most notable asset is the No. 3 pick, which shows that the Sky were forced to be reactionary in their own rebuild.
Lawmakers across the country are finagling ways to give themselves an edge in elections, which erodes the rights of voters to representatives of their choice. Solutions: The U.S. Supreme Court could step in, or states could agree to have congressional maps drawn by an independent commission.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce has been a virtually undefendable combination in key situations in the postseason. With Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers can’t abandon the run like the Ravens did.