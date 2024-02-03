The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

16-year-old boy found shot and seriously wounded in Brainerd

Around 7:15 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 16-year-old boy found shot and seriously wounded in Brainerd
A 16-year-old boy was found shot Feb. 3, 2024 in Washington Heights.

A 16-year-old boy was found shot Feb. 3, 2024 in Washington Heights.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was found shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning in Brainerd on the South Side.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter gunfire detection alert found the boy with multiple wounds to his body in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Funerals held for seven relatives killed in Joliet shooting: ‘I don’t have words for our heartache’
Man found dead in crashed car near I-55 ramp in Garfield Ridge
Swastika found drawn in Hillel Social Room at Loyola University Chicago
Boy, 16, charged in Washington Park fatal stabbing
Newly released records show violent history of man accused of killing 8 in Joliet —including fight with police a year ago
Docenas de empleados de la clínica Alivio reciben recortes de horario y salario
The Latest
Gregory Santos of the White Sox delivers against the Royals during a game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 12, 2023.
White Sox
White Sox trade Gregory Santos to Mariners, deal pitching prospect Mena to D-backs
White Sox get righty Prelander Berroa, OF Zach DeLoach and draft pick for Santos
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Pallbearers wheel out coffins outside Victory City Church in Joliet, Ill. after the funeral for Christine and William Esters; and Tameaka, Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah and Angel Nance, on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Romeo Nance killed all seven of his relatives and another victim, which police believe to have been random, on Jan. 21, before killing himself on Jan. 22 in Texas, according to Joliet police.
Metro/State
Funerals held for seven relatives killed in Joliet shooting: ‘I don’t have words for our heartache’
A line stretched outside Victory City Church for a celebration of life for the slain Esters and Nance family relatives, whose remains were carried in seven white caskets adorned with purple, pink, white and green flowers.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Bears’ Jaylon Johnson ready to play some hardball
With Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition, Johnson has a higher price tag and seems intent on the Bears paying it. “We’ll definitely see where I stand in the organization sometime soon,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Lincoln Park’s Ahmad Lee (3) grabs a rebound against Lindblom’s Kolby Capers (3).
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Linda Reiter and H.B. Ward portray a husband and wife caught up in Mashuq Mushtaq Deen’s absurdist “Flood” at Shattered Globe Theatre.
Theater
Solid cast treads absurdist waters amid allegory-fueled ‘Flood’
Director Kenneth Prestininzi’s canny production is also tinged with a sliver of ominousness.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 