16-year-old boy found shot and seriously wounded in Brainerd
Around 7:15 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
