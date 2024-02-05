The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 5, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Lurie Children’s Hospital outages continue amid reported cyberattacks

All phone, email and electronic systems were taken offline as part of the hospital’s cyberattack protocols, though it was still taking new patients and keeping appointments.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Lurie Children’s Hospital outages continue amid reported cyberattacks
Officials say a cyberattack has hobbled telephone, email and electronic systems at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Officials didn’t know when the systems would be back up.

Officials say a cyberattack has hobbled telephone, email and electronic systems at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Officials didn’t know when the systems would be back up.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A purported cybersecurity attack has kept systems down at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for a sixth day, the hospital said.

All phone, email and electronic systems were taken offline as part of the hospital’s cyberattack protocols, though it was still taking new patients, and previously scheduled appointments were still being kept, a statement from the hospital said.

However, the hospital had no answers for when systems might be back up.

“We recognize the frustration of not having clarity on when this will be resolved,” the Monday evening statement said. “Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are working around the clock to resolve this matter.”

The hospital has designated a dedicated call center, which can be reached at (800) 543-7362, for non-urgent patient questions, information about scheduled appointments and prescription refill requests, a representative told the Sun-Times on Monday. The hotline operates 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Related

When the call center is closed, the main operator can be reached at (312) 227-4000, though the hospital noted it was receiving a high number of calls.

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot, critically hurt in Hermosa
Lawsuit filed on behalf of 15 people wounded in mass shooting at North Lawndale Halloween party
Austin residents on alert after sex assault
String of armed robberies reported between Lincoln Park, Loop and Austin
Man wounded in Roseland shooting
City Council committee OKs study on how best to deploy Chicago police as resources shrink, some crimes spike
The Latest
Studio 1258 on Pulaski Road was the scene of a mass shooting early Sunday on Halloween weekend.
Crime
Lawsuit filed on behalf of 15 people wounded in mass shooting at North Lawndale Halloween party
The suit filed Monday on behalf of the victims alleges that the venue, Studio 1258, and the security company, Fearless Protection, failed to take measures to ensure patron safety.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
cpd-03.JPG
Crime
Austin residents on alert after sex assault
Police say a man followed a person from Lake Street and Central Avenue to a building in the 200 block of North Central Avenue on Jan. 11 and assaulted them.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
cpd-05.JPG
Crime
String of armed robberies reported between Lincoln Park, Loop and Austin
A string of 10 armed robberies began in Lincoln Park and moved west before hitting the Loop and ending in Austin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Girl Scout Jordan Banks, 18, (right), and her mother, Candice Banks, (left) troop master of Troop 49999, stand outside their Evanston home selling Girl Scouts cookies on Monday. Jordan, who’s in her final year of Girl Scouts as an Ambassador, is raising money for a Gold Award and hopes to have a friendship bench installed in a nearby middle school
Food and Restaurants
Girl Scout cookie lovers, be prepared — for a dollar-a-box price hike: ‘People realize that the world is changing’
Girl Scouts of Chicago and Northwest Indiana opened booths over the weekend, marking the beginning of cookie season in the region. Sales run through mid-March.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
screen-shot-2024-02-05-at-5-10-04-pm.png
College Sports
Schools and their money are not soon parted
Big Ten-SEC alliance reeks of move to forestall inevitable payment of players.
By Rick Telander
 