Lurie Children’s Hospital outages continue amid reported cyberattacks

A purported cybersecurity attack has kept systems down at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for a sixth day, the hospital said.

All phone, email and electronic systems were taken offline as part of the hospital’s cyberattack protocols, though it was still taking new patients, and previously scheduled appointments were still being kept, a statement from the hospital said.

However, the hospital had no answers for when systems might be back up.

“We recognize the frustration of not having clarity on when this will be resolved,” the Monday evening statement said. “Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are working around the clock to resolve this matter.”

The hospital has designated a dedicated call center, which can be reached at (800) 543-7362, for non-urgent patient questions, information about scheduled appointments and prescription refill requests, a representative told the Sun-Times on Monday. The hotline operates 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

When the call center is closed, the main operator can be reached at (312) 227-4000, though the hospital noted it was receiving a high number of calls.

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation.