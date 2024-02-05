The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 5, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Lawsuit filed on behalf of 15 people wounded in mass shooting at North Lawndale Halloween party

The suit filed Monday on behalf of the victims alleges that the venue, Studio 1258, and the security company, Fearless Protection, failed to take measures to ensure patron safety.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Studio 1258 on Pulaski Road was the scene of a mass shooting early Sunday on Halloween weekend.

Studio 1258 on Pulaski Road was the scene of a mass shooting on Oct. 29, 2023. Nine men and six women were wounded. A suspect, William Groves, was taken into custody.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A lawsuit has been filed against a business where at least 15 people were wounded in a mass shooting during an unsanctioned Halloween party in October.

The suit filed Monday on behalf of the victims alleges that the venue, Studio 1258, and the security company, Fearless Protection LLC, failed to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of patrons that ultimately led to the mass shooting.

On Oct. 29,   William Groves, 48 , opened fire after being thrown out of the party in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road shortly after midnight, according to Chicago police and witnesses. 

Jasmine Carter (left) and her cousin Laricee Carter attended a West Side Halloween party where 15 people were wounded in a shooting Oct. 29, 2023. Jasmine’s sister was also wounded.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Groves was one of more than 100 partygoers at Studio 1258. He is facing 15 counts of attempted murder.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records. He will appear in court April 5.

The victims of the attack ranged in age from 26 to 53, including nine men and six women. Two of them were critically wounded.

Andre Williams, one of the performers at the party, said Groves had argued with security before shooting.

“He came back and put his arm through the door and started shooting,” Williams told Network Video Productions Inc., which shared video of the interview.

The lawsuit also alleges that the venue did not have the proper and necessary licenses to sell alcohol and failed to follow safety protocols.

Local residents joined police for a prayer vigil after a mass shooting in October in North Lawndale.

Local residents joined police for a prayer vigil after a mass shooting in October in North Lawndale.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“The party hosts’ blatant disregard for public safety is appalling. Despite a known history of unlicensed alcohol parties and city-issued citations, they continued to operate, creating an environment that tragically escalated into a mass shooting,” said attorney Bryant M. Greening of the Aleksy Belcher law firm. “Our clients trusted the hosts and security company to ensure their safety, and that trust was callously betrayed.”

The suit is seeking compensation for the victims’ injuries.

