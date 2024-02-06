Police looking to identify suspects who robbed, attacked man on CTA Red Line train
A man was riding the train Jan. 30 near the 200 block of West 47th Street when he was approached by three males who forcibly took his cellphone, Chicago police said.
Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the people who attacked a man during a robbery on a CTA Red Line train last week.
A man was riding the train Jan. 30 near the 200 block of West 47th Street when he was approached by three males who forcibly took his cellphone, Chicago police said.
When the man tried to take his cellphone back, the suspects attacked him, police said.
They then followed the man onto the platform at the 47th Street Red Line station and continued to attack him before fleeing east on 47th Street.
The man suffered minor injuries, police said.
The suspects appeared to be teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (312) 745-4443.
The Latest
Authorities say Hazyia Henigan was found unresponsive in the 6200 block of North Kenmore Avenue. An autopsy was pending as detectives were investigating.
Rashad McKinnie leads Simeon past Lane and into the Public League Final Four. ‘He showed Chicago he is a Simeon guy.’
McKinnie scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while playing a major role in limiting Lane star guard Shaheed Solebo.
While the Bulls are playing better at both ends of the floor since a dismal start, very little has changed in the standings.
Due to a technicality, the city was forced on appeal Monday to allow one of those groups to march to the sidewalk in front of the United Center. The Poor People’s Army was granted its permit after the city failed to respond to the application within its own 10-day deadline.
According to the proposal, the subminimum wage would be phased out over a two-year period and would require that service charges, such as tips, go to employees, not employers. It would also require that tips bring workers to the full minimum wage on a per shift basis, instead of weekly or biweekly.