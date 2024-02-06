Police looking to identify suspects who robbed, attacked man on CTA Red Line train

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the people who attacked a man during a robbery on a CTA Red Line train last week.

A man was riding the train Jan. 30 near the 200 block of West 47th Street when he was approached by three males who forcibly took his cellphone, Chicago police said.

When the man tried to take his cellphone back, the suspects attacked him, police said.

They then followed the man onto the platform at the 47th Street Red Line station and continued to attack him before fleeing east on 47th Street.

The man suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspects appeared to be teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (312) 745-4443.

